Wyoming’s Episcopal Church reaches all the way to the Middle East for their next Bishop
LARAMIE – The Rev. Canon Paul-Gordon Chandler will become the 10th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming when he is consecrated in a ceremonial service held in St. Matthew’s Cathedral, in Laramie, on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m.
Bishop Elect Chandler, who grew up in West Africa, hails most recently from Doha, Qatar, in the Arabian Gulf, where he was the rector of the Anglican Church in Qatar, a church that hosts approximately 20,000 Christians each weekend from over 85 faith communities of varying traditions.
An authority on the Middle East and Africa, Chandler is also an art curator, having founded CARAVAN, an international non-profit recognized as a global leader in using the arts to further our quest for a more harmonious future, both with each other and with the earth, and which has held several strategic interreligious art exhibitions throughout Wyoming over the last several years.
Chandler has spent much of his life focused on building bridges between the Abrahamic faith traditions of Christianity, Islam and Judaism.
Chandler studied Theological/Biblical Studies at Wheaton College and at Chichester Theological College in West Sussex, England, and French at the Alliance Française in Paris, France. He is married to Lynne Chandler and together they have two grown married children.
The author of four books, Chandler’s most recent book is titled “In Search Of A Prophet: A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran,” which focuses on the all-embracing spirituality of the early 20th century Lebanese born poet-artist and mystic, Kahlil Gibran, author of The Prophet.
“I am so looking forward to Bishop Elect Paul-Gordon Chandler’s ordination and consecration as the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese Wyoming for a number of reasons,” said the Most Rev. Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church.
For information about the consecration service on Feb. 13, visit: www.diowy.org/Events/2021-consecration.html. To watch the live-stream of the consecration service on Feb. 13, see the Live Link on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/504427910.