CHEYENNE – Easter and Passover are typically causes for communal celebration every spring. Christians come together to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and Jewish people gather to remember the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.
But this year, most religious leaders made the difficult decision to forgo in-person celebrations at their respective houses of worship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, churches and synagogues around the world – including locally – had to get creative.
“It has to be done privately because we can’t gather, but we will be celebrating everything (this Holy Week),” said Father August Koeune of Cathedral of St. Mary, speaking to the livestream they’ll have set up for the various services from Palm Sunday to Easter. “We’re encouraging people to pray at home with their families and read the scriptures for those days. It reminds me of the first Holy Week, when the apostles were hiding and alone.”
Koeune said there are several significant in-person traditions, such as communion, that cannot be done virtually, so he recognizes this Easter will be difficult for fellow worshippers. But he wants them to remember that this isn’t the first time in history that Catholics will have to celebrate Holy Week outside the church.
“In a lot of places where the church was persecuted, a lot of this was done privately in the home,” Koeune said, citing those who once lived under communist regimes and many Europeans in the 19th century. “A lot of times they couldn’t get to the liturgies, (such as) the Irish in the 1800s … we’re just so used to it in our world today, and some people get mad at the church (for not holding services), but really it’s a test. I don’t think God caused the virus, but he allows it, and it’s a test to see what other ways we can connect with the Lord.”
Presbyter Christopher Xanthos, the presiding priest at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, agrees. He noted that the Orthodox church and Christianity, in general, has already survived plagues, wars, persecution and civil unrest of other kinds, and it will persevere again.
Currently, all services at his church are presented via livestream, and he and his team are exploring the option of doing a drive-up service on Easter. The Orthodox Easter is celebrated a week later than the other denominations of Christianity, so he said they will continue to see how the situation evolves and if that’s still a possibility two weeks from now.
Miracle Valley Ministries is the only Cheyenne church (that the Wyoming Tribune Eagle was able to reach) that has a developed plan for a drive-up Easter service April 12.
“Everything is subject to change, but we are planning to do a drive-in church, meaning they come and, just like a drive-in movie, they sit in their cars and roll the windows down, and we’re going to hold it in our parking lot at 10:30 a.m. on Easter,” said Pastor Eric Evans, also noting that the plan is weather-permitting.
Evans and his team will utilize the church’s portable audio system to set up outside, where they’ll make sure the cars are spread out several feet apart, but in an arrangement where everyone can still hear and see him.
The church will also livestream the Easter service on its website, which it’s already doing with its regular Sunday services and Bible studies, but Evans noted that it felt important to offer an in-person option during Holy Week.
“Our focus at Miracle Valley is not only innovation, but connection,” he said. “You hear that a lot right now, but a video can only go so far. What can we do to maintain that connectivity while we’re going through this? … Even though we can’t be near each other (in the church), we can still be near each other and just be on the church grounds.”
In addition to staying connected online via downloadable lessons and creating a team that calls every member a minimum of at least once a week to check in, Miracle Valley’s children ministry leaders will also drop off Easter bags at the front doors of young members to help spread some additional holiday joy.
Dave Lerner, president of the Mount Sinai Synagogue board of directors, said the congregation will not hold its annual community Passover seder – which often draws more than 100 people – this year. Instead, he and the board are encouraging worshippers to celebrate with their live-in family members.
It’s already a tradition for Jewish families to host a Passover seder with loved ones, in addition to going to their temple’s seder, Lerner said, adding that it’s similar to how Christians often go to Christmas service, then have dinner with their family.
But those are often big affairs that people drive or fly into town for, and because of the novel coronavirus, distant friends and family can’t travel to be together. To get around this, Lerner said his family will be connecting via videoconferencing.
“We’ll all get together, and my 95-year-old father will be reading prayers,” he said. “So we can all stay safe and social distance, but still celebrate and enjoy each other’s company that way.”
Asked if he was worried about the grocery stores not having all the necessary items for the Passover dinner (matzah, a hard-boiled egg, a roasted shank bone, a spring vegetable, a mixture of fruit, wine, and nuts and either prepared or fresh horseradish), Lerner laughed.
“You don’t need lots of toilet paper, so we’re OK with that,” he said.
Ascension Lutheran Church also got creative with its festivities. Today is Palm Sunday, the commemoration of Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion, which churchgoers typically honor by waving palms in joy. Ascension church member Denise Martin said the palm fronds had already been ordered, and instead of canceling that order, one member of the church’s evangelism committee suggested folding them into crosses and mailing one to each household with a schedule of Holy Week services that will be streamed online.
“We seek to find ways to bring people together to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week, as we remain separate physically, but spiritually close,” said Pastor Rebecca Aardahl in a news release.
On Wednesday, Martin and two others picked up the fronds and parted ways to make approximately 200 crosses at their respective homes. They were then sent out to congregation members Friday.
Martin said the small gesture is meant to help fellow churchgoers feel connected, and they can further connect by watching the condensed Palm Sunday service on the church’s website.
The Rev. Rick Veit, rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, said his church’s services have also gone online-only, and instead of hosting services every day during Holy Week like usual, St. Mark’s is only going to livestream (or record – some nights will be live and others will be recorded for YouTube) today for Palm Sunday, Wednesday for Stations of the Cross, Good Friday and then Easter Sunday.
He said unfortunately they won’t include as many celebratory hymns as normal, but they will have a trumpeter and a pianist on the video service.
“People can still be together on so many platforms and support each other and love each other, which is so much a part of the resurrection and the Easter message,” Veit said. “There is still a sense of celebration, and that God is at work among us, and that physical separation does not hinder that work.”
Veit shared another message that most of the other religious leaders echoed: This time of suffering is a time to reconnect and check in on each other.
To do so, St. Mark’s set up a phone tree to help members reach out to each other, as well as a service called St. Mark’s Angels that involves younger members delivering groceries and other necessities to people’s homes. The church also has a free food pantry that gets restocked daily.
“That’s the way God always works,” Veit said. “I think love comes through even more so when times are difficult.”
Koeune of St. Mary’s agrees, adding that it’s important to show love for not only members of his congregation, but everyone.
“By protecting ourselves from the virus, we’re helping the whole community, and that’s very important,” he said. “Even though not everybody is Catholic, we do have a responsibility … to not only protect ourselves, but everybody.”
Presbyter Xanthos said he wants to share a similar message of positivity, reminding people that the cornerstone Christian value of love has never been more important than now.
“We must utilize this experience to reclaim our humanity,” he said. “To love all those in need, everyone that Christ calls us to go and love and embrace, I think this is a lesson we ought to take out of this. ... It’s allowing us to feel and empathize with one another and walk in the shoes of those suffering.”