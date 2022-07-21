Wyoming Game and Fish

A Wyoming Game and Fish logo. Screenshot from the agency’s website Wednesday.

JACKSON — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has relocated a subadult male grizzly bear near Cody for accessing “anthropogenic attractants.”

Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the bear was not one of Grizzly 399’s offspring, which are also subadults. He said the bear had no previous conflict history and was unmarked.

