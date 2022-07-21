JACKSON — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has relocated a subadult male grizzly bear near Cody for accessing “anthropogenic attractants.”
Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the bear was not one of Grizzly 399’s offspring, which are also subadults. He said the bear had no previous conflict history and was unmarked.
Two of 399’s four now-independent offspring — males collared and ear-tagged in fall 2021 — are known to have ventured far outside of Jackson Hole, reaching the Upper Green River in May.
One was killed in Sublette County after it got into a range of human-related foods and became increasingly emboldened trying to access others. For more on such relocations, see page A1 of today's Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper, as well as the WTE's website at WyomingNews.com.
A Monday morning news release from Wyoming Game and Fish said the bear near Cody was relocated Saturday to the Fox Creek area, which is about eight miles from the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Game and Fish is required to notify the media when a grizzly is relocated. The bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the decision to relocate or remove a bear — either by killing it or sending it to a zoo — must be made in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Grizzly bears are only relocated to areas where other bears are present. Bears considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.