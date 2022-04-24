CHEYENNE – While some might remember Bill Nation as the beloved mayor of Cheyenne or a member of the Wyoming Legislature, others reflected on the everlasting twinkle in his eye.
His daughter, Nancy Dana, described how in every single picture of him, he had a perfect smile, his eyes lit up, and you could see him beaming from ear to ear. She said he was still the same man with an appreciation for life, a deep love for his family and a leader in his community when he died April 13 at 96 years old.
“That’s who he was,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “He was that guy that glowed. And everybody wanted to be around him and hear what he had to say and laugh with him.”
Nation’s close-knit relationship with the Capital City and its residents dates all the way back to his childhood. Although he was born in Lingle, Charles William “Bill” Nation grew up in Cheyenne and graduated from the local high school in the Class of 1943. After graduation, he would go on to serve during World War II as a gunner’s mate on a destroyer in the Pacific, and was with the fleet in Tokyo Bay for the surrender of Japan.
He returned to his roots in southeast Wyoming when WWII was over and never left. He married Joanne Peterson, raised four children, and enjoyed five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
His daughter said his relationship with his family was abundantly important to him, and it shined through in his actions.
“He just had a sensitive, kind and thoughtful heart. He would remember birthdays, and when babies were born or when weddings happened, he would jump in the car and drive across the country,” she said. “I had one niece get married in California, and one week later, another niece got married in Florida. And he and I attended both of those. He wasn’t going to miss a single important event.”
Life events
Two other significant pieces of his life were photography and politics.
The former mayor returned to his photography business after serving in the military, and opened Nation Studio. He was also active in many community affairs, such as the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Toastmasters, Cheyenne Family YMCA, Exchange Club, Little League baseball and Henderson School PTA.
It wasn’t until 1959 that he announced his candidacy for mayor. Although he lost the election to the incumbent, he won when he ran again in 1961, and held the position of mayor two more terms after that.
His son, Michael Nation, said this was a way for him to show his love for Cheyenne, and he celebrated great accomplishments throughout his time in office. His impact was reflected in a road being named after him, Nationway.
“He certainly felt, as mayor, his job was not to be political, but to try to make the city better,” his son recalled.
Between his candidacies running for mayor, Nation also was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
He was one of the few members of the Democratic Party to hold a seat in Laramie County, and was appointed to the Wyoming Recreation Committee by Gov. Stanley Hathaway. He sought the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, as well, in 1966, but was defeated by Ernest Wilkerson.
Great Mayor
Despite sharing interest for so many positions in local and state government, the first female mayor of Cheyenne, Marian Orr, said his strength was in her former office.
“I think he was one of the greatest mayors that Cheyenne has seen,” she said.
In a recent interview, Orr many of her favorite memories with him, such as picking up Taco John’s for lunch or sitting on his back porch overlooking the city. She said his dedication to promoting the wonders of the area was clear, in a relatively recent interaction with him.
She had attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Houston with him, and he brought along a little gift souvenir to hand out. It was a pill bottle with a prescription for better health.
“And the directions are inhale deeply for happiness, for a refill, attend Cheyenne Frontier Days, last full week in July, and may be filled as often as desired.” she said. “He loved Cheyenne, and he certainly loved the state.”
This was the way he was described by his family, his friends and his community.
His daughter said he had a special admiration for the city, even in the design of his house. His deck overlooked the city, and he enjoyed the view of the community he built his life around. To her, he was the embodiment of Cheyenne.
“People used to say, ‘Have you lived in Cheyenne all your life?’” his son said. “And he’d say, ‘Not yet.’ But now he has.”