Sen. Scott in committee

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, listens during a Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting at the state Capitol in Cheyenne on Oct. 13, 2022. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Two legislative committee chairmen closed the door on remote public testimony last week, limiting who can participate in the lawmaking process.

Committee hearings are the only public opportunity to testify or otherwise formally weigh in on proposed legislation. Stakeholders can also call or email lawmakers directly, but such correspondence is not public record. Committee chairs must balance legislative deadlines with ample public input.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus