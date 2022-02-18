...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
BUFFALO (WNE) — Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, said Tuesday his measure, House Bill 103, is not a corner-crossing bill designed to address the controversial practice, which has attracted widespread scrutiny following charges leveled against four hunters.
He would change the language of his proposal to make that clear, Crago told WyoFile. His proposal is titled "Prohibit travel across private land for hunting purposes."
Crago’s bill is intended to bring uniform enforcement of hunting trespass laws across the state, he said. In some Wyoming counties, law officers will ticket game or antler hunters for crossing private ground to hunt on public land beyond. But not everywhere.
“In some parts of the state, they will not write a ticket if you just drive across private property” without hunting on that property, Crago said. “It depends on law enforcement, the judge …
“What we’re trying to do is make sure the statute is uniformly [enforced] across the state.”
The Buffalo rancher and attorney doesn’t want to become embroiled in the corner-crossing brouhaha, he said.
“I don’t want to do anything with corner crossing,” Crago said. “I’m not into the whole corner-crossing controversy.”
Corner crossing involves stepping from one piece of public land to another where the public parcels share a four-way corner with two private parcels. Where such ownership patterns exist, it is possible to step over the common corner without setting foot on private land.
Crago’s bill would add new language to Wyoming’s hunter trespass law, not its separate and distinct criminal trespass law. An attorney general’s opinion states WS 23-3-305 (b) may not apply to Game and Fish officers investigating a corner crossing situation.