WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday evening, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted for fiscal responsibility that would protect hardworking Americans from oppressive IRS audits, according to a news release from her office.

In 2022, as part of President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act, $80 billion in taxpayer dollars was allocated for the IRS to hire an additional 87,000 agents. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that this additional spending would cause audit rates to “rise for all taxpayers,” and a conservative analysis shows that as many as 1.2 million more audits could be conducted – with over 700,000 of those falling on American making $75,000 or less, Hageman's release said.

