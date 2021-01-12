CHEYENNE – Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S House of Representatives, will vote to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump.
Cheney’s statement Tuesday came nearly a week after Trump incited a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The incident left five people dead and many others injured.
The events of last week prompted bipartisan calls for Trump’s impeachment before he leaves office on Jan. 20 and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden moves into the White House. Trump officially conceded the election last Thursday in a video posted to his Twitter account, which has since been suspended.
"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing,” Cheney, who is the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
"None of this would have happened without the President," she said. "The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
The insurrection at the Capitol was a show of resistance to Congress certifying the electoral votes that delivered Biden a win over Trump. Both Cheney and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., have formally recognized the results of the election.
However, Wyoming’s newly elected Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis was one of seven U.S. senators who voted to contest the certification of the Biden’s electoral victory by objecting to Pennsylvania's electors. Lummis voted against a similar challenge to Arizona's slate of electors.
“A fair and credible audit – conducted expeditiously and completed well before Jan. 20 – would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next president,” Lummis said before last week's votes.
Disagreeing with Lummis, Cheney said on her Facebook page last Monday that “objecting to these electoral slates would unavoidably assert that Congress has the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts.”
That, she said, "would set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the president and bestowing it instead on Congress. This is directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans.”