CHEYENNE – Rep. David Miller, R-Riverton, announced Wednesday that he will retire from the Wyoming House of Representatives at the end of the year.
Miller, who served as House Majority Leader in 2017 and 2018, released the following statement on his retirement:
“It is both with sadness and anticipation that I announcement my retirement from the Wyoming Legislature. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of Riverton and Fremont County. ... The opportunity to work on these issues and others was only possible through the support of my family and good graces of the people of House District 55.”