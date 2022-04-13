CHEYENNE – Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, has announced her plan to retire after a decade of serving in the Wyoming Legislature, even though she never expected to land in politics in the first place.
She raised and provided for her family, worked in the health care industry and taught at Noah Webster Christian School in Cheyenne before she decided to run for the House District 7 seat in 2012. It wasn’t until she was finishing up her role as a social studies teacher that she considered her place in state government.
“I used to tell my students that the government is not ‘them’, the government is us,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “So, eventually, you’re kind of going, 'Maybe I need to talk to myself about that, right? Don’t just sit there and complain about other people, get off the couch.'”
Since she was elected, she has served as chair of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee for the past three years, in addition to four previous years as a committee member. Wilson also served on the Revenue and Appropriations committees, as well as task forces under the governor.
Her focus on health care carried through to her legislative priorities.
The Cheyenne lawmaker succeeded in passing bills that brought Wyoming into the interstate medical licensure compact, established a state school nurse coordinator and protected state benefits for veterans discharged for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She also worked with fellow legislators to help community health centers gain access to funding, ensure payment parity for tele-mental health services and provide more reimbursement for emergency medical providers.
In this year's budget session, she said she was also proud of securing funding for the suicide prevention lifeline and staff recruitment and retention.
“I also think there’s a certain accomplishment in just trying to work with all sorts of people to problem solve, whether with people in the Legislature or communicating with people outside of the Legislature,” she said.
But there are still efforts she wishes she could have brought to fruition, including bringing down the cost of health care in Wyoming, increasing school choice for parents and clarifying the use of the state's rainy-day fund. She also hoped to find ways to bring providers back into the state, which requires training sites and faculty to teach.
“Those are long-term issues, and I hope to keep working on some of these projects in the private sector,” she said.
Wilson will finish her term through to next January, and carry out her role as chair of the Labor Committee during the 2022 interim. She went before the Management Council last Friday to present the priorities her committee considers most important moving forward, which focused on maternal health, behavioral health, organ donors and decedents, and aging.
She said she is excited to continue her service to the residents of the state, but it's time for her to take a step back and allow for fresh representation.
“The newly redistricted area in north Cheyenne is full of engaged citizens,” she said. “I’m sure they will be well-represented after I retire. It has been a great honor to have the trust of my constituents for the past 10 years.”