CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, Aug. 26, street repairs are scheduled to take place on Airport Parkway East, weather permitting.
Work will be done on Airport Parkway East from Converse Avenue to Cheshire Drive, according to a city news release.
Airport Parkway East will be closed to all traffic in this section. Nearby Leeds Place will also be closed to through traffic from Foxcroft Road to Airport Parkway East. There will be no access to Converse Avenue from Airport Parkway East or Leeds Place.
Asphalt repair work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detour routes will be in place.