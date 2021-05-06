CHEYENNE – The Cahill Park Playground at Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle will be closed Saturday and Sunday for safety surfacing repairs.
The area will be fenced off during the duration of repairs.
The city offers a total of 32 playgrounds throughout the community, so residents have plenty of options to get outside and enjoy the weekend weather. Currently, two new city playgrounds are being installed at south Lions Park and the Pioneer Center. These playgrounds are expected to be completed this summer.
The most recent playground to be replaced was at Lincoln Park in 2020.