...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility to near 0 miles in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Repeat offender from Cheyenne sentenced for drug and firearm offenses
CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was recently sentenced on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming announced in a Monday news release.
Daniel Patrick Gutierrez, 36, was sentenced July 15 to 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, by Federal District Judge Alan B. Johnson. He was also ordered to pay $400 in special assessments.
Gutierrez's charges were conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
In December 2020, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Natrona County, according to the release. The investigation revealed that Gutierrez was buying pound-quantities of methamphetamine in the Denver area. He would often trade firearms for methamphetamine.
Gutierrez, with the help of his co-conspirators, was responsible for the distribution of over seven pounds of methamphetamine in the Cheyenne and Casper areas. On Aug. 13, 2021, Gutierrez was arrested and law enforcement found firearms and ammunition in a search of his Cheyenne home.
“Thanks to the cooperation of multiple local law enforcement agencies in this case, the government removed dangerous firearms and methamphetamine from the streets of Casper and Cheyenne,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said. “Gutierrez was previously convicted of two prior serious felony drug convictions – once in 2003 and again in 2009. Despite these interactions with the criminal justice system, Gutierrez continued to engage in criminal conduct that endangered communities across Wyoming. The long prison sentence Gutierrez has been ordered to serve ensures that a dangerous, repeat offender is removed from our community.”
This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Casper Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Cheyenne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christyne M. Martens and Margaret M. Vierbuchen.