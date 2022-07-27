CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was recently sentenced on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming announced in a Monday news release.

Daniel Patrick Gutierrez, 36, was sentenced July 15 to 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, by Federal District Judge Alan B. Johnson. He was also ordered to pay $400 in special assessments.

