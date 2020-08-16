FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams have not lessened their financial and emotional harm, despite concerted law enforcement efforts, according to the latest data from Better Business Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
This fraud is especially devastating to older adults in the United States and Canada. BBB cautions this group to be particularly vigilant about recognizing and avoiding tactics used by scammers to prey on people during the COVID-19 crisis.
BBB issued an in-depth investigative study on sweepstakes and lottery scams in June 2018. In the two years since that study was issued, BBB Scam Tracker reports have declined somewhat, but complaints to the FTC and IC3 have held fairly steady, both in number and in reported financial losses.
Adults age 65 and older remain overwhelmingly the largest group victimized by these scams. Of the 4,417 sweepstakes and lottery scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker since 2018, nearly half, or 1,980, came from victims over the age of 65. This age group lost $2.52 million of the $3.1 million in losses reported to Scam Tracker, representing more than 80% of money lost by Americans and Canadians to this fraud.
To report a sweepstakes, lottery or prize scam:
- Better Business Bureau: BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker
- Federal Trade Commission: ftc.gov/complaint or 877-FTC-Help
- Internet Crime Complaint Center: ic3.gov/complaint/default.aspx
- United States Postal Inspection Service: postalinspectors.uspis.gov or 1-877-876-2455. Postal Inspectors may be able to help if scammers used the mail service in any part of the fraud. They also have counselors trained to help repeat or chronic victims. Call your local postal inspection office to see if they can provide counseling assistance.
- Senate Subcommittee on Aging Fraud hotline: 855-303-9470
- Adult Protective Services helps older adult victims or other vulnerable adults and has offices in every state and many counties. Find a local office at www.elderjustice.gov.