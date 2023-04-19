Exchange Wyoming Wildfire

The Mullen Fire burns in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in southeast Wyoming in 2020. According to the American Lung Association, air quality conditions have been negatively impacted by wildfires in many western states.

 U.S. Forest Service via AP

CHEYENNE — Air quality in Cheyenne has worsened since last year, and similar trends were observed statewide, according to a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association.

The organization working to improve lung health and prevent lung disease revealed the air quality changes around the state in its 24th annual State of the Air report. This year’s report card on Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution, as well as the rankings on the most polluted and cleanest U.S. cities for air quality, was based on 2019-21 data.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus