CHEYENNE – According to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2019, outdoor recreation added $1.7 billion to the Wyoming economy and accounted for 21,344 jobs and $785 million in wages.
This represents 5.2% of all jobs and 4.1% of all wages in the state.
Wyoming ranked fourth nationally in terms of outdoor recreation’s percentage of state Gross Domestic Product at 4.2%. Wyoming comes in just behind Montana at 4.7%, but ahead of Utah (3.3%), Colorado (3.1%) and all other neighboring states. This 4.2% is double the national outdoor recreation average GDP.
The top five contributing recreational activities in Wyoming are snow activities, RVing, equestrian, hunting/shooting/trapping and boating/fishing.
“The numbers in this report are pre-Covid-19, so it will be interesting to see how they change for 2020,” said Chris Floyd, manager of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “The pandemic has accelerated the growth of outdoor recreation tourism, and we have the capacity to bring in more. For our office, the goal is to sustainably design, manage and direct this visitation in order to preserve the wide open spaces we love in Wyoming. ”
The Bureau of Economic Analysis is an arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce and provides official macroeconomic and industry statistics. The full 2019 BEA outdoor recreation report can be found at https://www.bea.gov/data/special-topics/outdoor-recreation.