CHEYENNE – A recent report from a policy think tank says outcomes of Montana's Medicaid expansion point to potential benefits if Wyoming were to expand the program.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which says it is nonpartisan, published the report in September. Information about the report was distributed Tuesday by Healthy Wyoming, an organization with the primary purpose of lobbying for Medicaid expansion in the state.
Montana implemented Medicaid expansion at the beginning of 2016, following the 2015 passage of a bill authorizing the expansion by its state legislature.
The report says the "uninsured rate fell steeply" in Montana following expansion, while Wyoming's "has increased steadily" during the same period. The author of the report, Gideon Lukens, wrote that this was "unsurprising," given that many other studies have found the same thing in states where Medicaid was expanded.
The federal government pays 90% of Medicaid costs for enrollees, leaving states to pay the remainder, the report says. This is compared to 50% currently paid by Medicaid enrollees in Wyoming.
The report argues that, "When states expand Medicaid, many enrollees who would otherwise be eligible through existing Medicaid groups – some of which offer only limited or temporary coverage – are instead classified as expansion group enrollees. For example, women who enroll in the expansion group and become pregnant may still be considered part of the expansion group, instead of being classified as part of the pregnancy group."
"Across studies of 10 states, Medicaid expansion resulted in savings in other parts of the Medicaid program that are enough to finance 7% to 85% (50% on average) of state expansion costs," the report continues.
Further, studies have found that Montana "recouped enough savings within Medicaid to cover between 23 and 68% of the state cost of expansion in 2019," it says.
But Wyoming would save about 50% more than Montana for each enrollee that moves from an existing Medicaid group to the expansion group. At 50%, Wyoming gets the lowest federal matching rate for most of its Medicaid groups, which is lower than Montana's 64% match.
The report also found savings outside Montana's Medicaid program following expansion, "especially state-funded programs that serve uninsured populations who, under Medicaid expansion, receive increased support through Medicaid." These savings equaled an estimated 17% of the cost of expansion.
Expansion could also increase the amount of revenue the state takes in on provider taxes and fees, the report said.
Finally, making more people in the state eligible for Medicaid could mean a "substantial" drop in uncompensated care costs, or what hospitals and medical facilities spend on providing health care that insurers or patients don't pay back.
"Uncompensated care in Montana dropped from $143 million in 2015, prior to expansion, to $89 million in 2019," the report says. "In contrast, Wyoming's uncompensated care costs increased from $96 million to $106 million over the same period. By 2019, Wyoming's uncompensated care costs were almost three times Montana's as a share of hospital operating expenses."
The comparisons to Montana don't include financial incentives to states for Medicaid expansion put in place by the American Rescue Plan Act.
To read the full report, visit tinyurl.com/medicaid-expansion-report.
Past legislative action
The distribution of this report comes as Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee is set to discuss Medicaid expansion next Tuesday during the second day of its final interim meeting before the 2023 general session.
The committee sponsored a bill in 2021 that would have expanded Medicaid to an estimated 24,000 Wyomingites, and that bill passed the state House of Representatives. It was defeated later in the session in a 3-2 vote by the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
In 2022, state representatives did not consider a bill brought to the House, and senators voted down multiple budget amendments presented in the Senate.
South Dakota last week became the most recent state in the West to pass Medicaid expansion. Voters in that state passed a ballot initiative in the general election, 56% to 44%.
Wyoming is one of 11 states that have not passed Medicaid expansion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
A study released last year by an organization called New Bridge Strategy found that 66% of Wyoming residents support Medicaid expansion, including 58% of Republicans and 64% of Independents. Nearly every Democrat surveyed, 98%, supported the issue.
Medical associations in Wyoming have voiced their support of expansion, including the Wyoming Primary Care Association, Wyoming Medical Society and the Wyoming Hospital Association.
Hollis Hackman, a psychologist and legislative chair for the Wyoming Psychological Association, wrote in a recent opinion piece that his organization supports the efforts of Healthy Wyoming. He said passing Medicaid expansion would "reduce roadblocks to affordable mental health care" in the state. He cited Wyoming's suicide rate, consistently one of the highest in the nation in recent years.
According to Hackman, about 10,000 expansion enrollees in Montana had received substance use disorder treatment by 2019, and 30,206 had received outpatient mental health services.
"By 2020, nearly 34,000 expansion enrollees had a behavioral health diagnosis provided on a claim or received a behavioral health service and resources for substance use disorder treatment increased by over 70%," Hackman wrote. "Additionally, funding for “prevention” services doubled, and the number of state recognized substance use disorder provider locations doubled. Wyoming can have the same results."
Revenue committee
Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, who also sits on the Revenue Committee, has spoken out against Medicaid expansion. James said he would oppose any draft bill or effort supporting Medicaid expansion if the committee puts one forward.
"I find it disgusting that we're using Medicaid as a revenue instead of what it's meant to be used for, which is to help people: the sick, the elderly and the children," he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday.
He argued that the state is not adequately handling Medicaid as it exists, and that fraud is going unaddressed. He cited the case of Mark Gaskill, a former Medicaid fraud investigator for the Wyoming, who in 2019 accused former state leaders of obstructing and interfering with his unit's investigation into "widespread fraud in northwest Wyoming." The Wyoming Department of Health refuted these claims at the time.
James also said the state is lacking a Medicaid intake nurse, which is a position he said ensures people who need Medicaid are getting the right of coverage.
The state senator said he wants to help people with underserved medical needs, but said Medicaid expansion is not the way to do it.
James was defeated in the August primary election by fellow Republican Stacy Jones. He will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends on Jan. 2.
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has consistently pushed for Medicaid expansion's passage in the Legislature. Case, who co-chairs the Joint Revenue Committee, said he expects the committee to sponsor a bill similar to what the committee put forward previously.
Still, "the path in the Legislature is not entirely clear to me," he said. "It could come down to a budget amendment, but we had a fight about a budget amendment last time. ... One way or another, we're going to get it discussed."
Case said he hoped that, with election pressure off of many lawmakers, the issue would gain support.
In a Tuesday interview, Case argued that expansion "makes good business sense" for Wyoming, but also that it would provide residents with better health outcomes and make the state a better place to live.
If the Legislature doesn't pass a bill this upcoming session, Case said, "there will be" a ballot initiative, like the one just passed in South Dakota.
"I'm tired of the chickens that won't stand up and do what's right," he said.