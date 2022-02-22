CHEYENNE – After the Wyoming Senate's American Rescue Plan funding bill crossed over to the House, representatives heard requests for construction and infrastructure investments Tuesday morning.
The House Appropriations Committee did not vote to approve any additional funding on the first day of public comment, similar to its Senate counterpart. But considerations were made for changes to previous amendments made by senators related to mental health funding and broadband concerns.
Senate File 66 passed through the Senate in the first week of the 2022 budget session with $33 million in funding added, after starting with close to $327 million. Extra appropriations went toward suicide prevention efforts, crisis stabilization centers and air service financial assistance.
While these amendments were approved, requests for additional dollars for hospitals, affordable housing and the Wyoming Business Council were denied.
Advocates who lobbied for American Rescue Plan dollars the previous week came before the House Appropriations Committee, as well, but new stakeholders provided their own proposals. The most significant appropriations for infrastructure were for water resource projects. Municipalities are struggling to fund water tower storage systems and emergency flood zone build-outs.
“The storage tank does provide water to about 4,500 residents, but also businesses, because we're a pretty big business community,” Mills Community Development Director Sabrina Kemper said. “In the whole Casper area, Mills has a lot of manufacturing businesses in our community. So, it provides the water to a lot of places.”
Wyoming Frontier Prison Historic Site Director Tina Hill made an appearance to ask for financial support in finishing a historic preservation project for the Rawlins facility's guard quarters. She said inflation had raised the price of materials too much to finish the work, and challenges posed by COVID-19 impacted the tourist industry.
“The cost of construction was, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics and the Associated General Contractors, increased by 27.8%,” Hill explained. “This huge increase has eliminated margins and many fixed price projects that were big pre-pandemic, and has pushed many small contractors to the edge. Delays in material delivery and shortage of labor, already a chronic problem in Wyoming’s construction industry, became acute.”
Health care was also impacted, which is why Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley said he returned to ask for $30 million in additional funding. Senators on the Appropriations Committee previously approved $55 million, but Boley said it would quickly disperse throughout the state. The cost of construction and projects had to be addressed through a higher appropriation.
Representatives made no promises as they listened to the proposals from people across the state, though. They tabled the bill and said they will continue to have discussions at the next House Appropriations Committee meeting, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.