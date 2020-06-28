WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., released the following statement after introducing the Afghanistan Partnership and Transparency Act, bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., intended to ensure that the American people and Congress are fully informed about the effects of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan, including its effects on national security:
“The al Qaeda-allied Taliban continues to wage deadly attacks across Afghanistan, al Qaeda leaders continue to find safe haven there from which to plot attacks, and the Islamic State continues to conduct active operations there. America’s troop presence in Afghanistan is critical to ensuring the safety of the American people at home – but the U.S.-Taliban deal allows for premature troop withdrawal that is not conditions-based. This legislation will help ensure that Congress and the American people are fully informed about America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the impact it is having and will have on our security.”
Crow issued the following statement after the legislation was introduced:
“I served in Afghanistan, and I know firsthand what makes the U.S. military the strongest in the world, but I also know the limitations of military power. If there was a military solution to the war in Afghanistan, we would’ve found it long ago. The war in Afghanistan must end, but we must do so in a way that ensures lasting peace. The world is watching to see whether America keeps its promises. This bill is transformative in its ability to ensure that we keep our promise – to the women and children of Afghanistan, to our partners and allies in peacekeeping, and to a safer, and more secure world order.”
In addition, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., and Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., are serving as original co-sponsors of this legislation.