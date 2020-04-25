CHEYENNE – Fourth-generation Wyomingite and small business owner Donna Rice announced her campaign Friday for the GOP nomination in the Wyoming race for United States Senate.
“America was founded on the ideas of liberty and personal responsibility,” Rice said in a statement. “These are two of the key principles that make our country great. I believe Wyoming is filled with that same spirit of hard work, independence, less government and strong families. I want to make sure America, and Wyoming, never lose these values, and that is why I have decided to run for the Republican nomination to the United States Senate.
“I am a Christian, who is pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump,” Rice continued. “I supported the president from day one and will have his back in Washington. We must fight back against the ‘Socialist Squad’ who is seeking to change America as we know it – and not for the better. Along with life and the Second Amendment, religious liberty, property rights, farming and ranching, border security and national security will all be top priorities of mine when I go to Washington and represent the great people of Wyoming.
“As a small business owner, I know our country and parts of our state are facing a long road back to recovery after the coronavirus crisis subsides. I want to ensure Wyomingites have a strong, freedom-minded voice standing up for them as we work to make America great again. I look forward to earning each and every vote over the next four months.”
Rice is an attorney and small business owner who lives in Casper. She attended Casper College, University of Wyoming, and University of Denver, College of Law. She and her husband of 23 years, Cliff, have six children and more than a dozen grandchildren.