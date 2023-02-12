20230131 JeremyHaroldson01-ms.jpg

Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, back right, sits at his desk during the morning session Jan. 31 in the House chamber.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Crossover voting has long rankled Wyoming Republicans.

Lawmakers and party leaders have called for the end of the practice in which Democrats and independents instantly switch their party affiliation to cast a ballot in Republican primaries.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus