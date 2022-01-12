Sorry, an error occurred.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne governing body's rescheduled goal-setting work session will be held at the Historic Cheyenne Depot on Saturday, Jan. 15, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The session was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The session will be available to watch on the city’s Facebook page and through Zoom. Zoom information is available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. No public comment will be taken during the session.
The governing body previously held a two-day work session in January 2021 and another on July 7, 2021.
