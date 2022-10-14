CHEYENNE – Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state.

These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems. Many stakeholders said they also opposed an electronic system in future elections, and hoped the state would consider hand-counted paper ballots.

