CHEYENNE — Residents got their first look at the Arts and Aviation Center in the old airport terminal Saturday afternoon when Arts Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Regional Airport held an open house for the proposed community space.
Visitors filtered through the building to speak with representatives about what the center plans to feature, as well as offer suggestions and learn more about the building itself.
Historic planes were parked for viewing in the rear lot of the building, while historic photographs lined one wing of the terminal to commemorate the rich history of aviation in the city. Stretching along the windows of the east wing were diagrams depicting proposed plans for the space, including the return of a restaurant and bar, various art galleries, sections covering aviation history and vendor spaces once occupied by information booths and car rental hubs.
“When we first started talking about this space, we knew it was going to be Arts and Culture, but culture, of course, encompasses a lot more in the community,” Bill Lindstrom, executive director of Arts Cheyenne, said Saturday. “This community’s aviation history, whether people recognize it as much as they should.
“And the fact that aviation history has driven a lot of the development of the community into the way it is, I think, should be reflected.”
Interest in Cheyenne’s aviation history has grown in recent years, but with the old terminal out of commission, it’s been difficult for younger Wyomingites to remember that it once functioned as a community hub. Politicians like John F. Kennedy, Ronald Regan, Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson, for example, all made multiple stops to the terminal to speak with Wyomingites on their campaign trail.
A stewardess school and airmail service once helped shape the community, both of which local historian Mike Kassel covered extensively in his book “Wyoming’s Friendly Skies.” On Saturday, Kassel manned a booth representing a new historical state organization, the Wyoming Aviation Heritage League.
“This has the potential of being absolutely incredible,” Kassel said. “They’re looking at doing a multi-use structure that will become a viable, profitable part of the community, but also be able to have a place where people will be able to come in and just enjoy themselves. Be able to see an airfield, be able to enjoy the heritage and the history.”
Though the terminal has “good bones,” there’s still a lot to be done before more superficial renovations start attracting tourists and natives alike.
The guts of the building must undergo a significant update — that includes the plumbing and electrical systems, as well as the boiler and some outdated paneling and tile. As it stands, the space is undeniably outdated, but there’s also a charm to the mid-century modern aesthetic that feels as timely as it was 60 years ago.
Architects working on the project, like Amber Conwell of local architecture and design firm The Design Studio, play a significant role in defining the possibilities of the space. Right now, she’s working on a nine-month timeline for the base renovations. Luckily, the terminal is far from being the most difficult project that Conwell has participated in.
“I’ve definitely taken on much bigger projects,” Conwell said.”We came in and we did a building assessment with a structural engineer, electrical engineer and mechanical engineer to see the state of this building right now. It’s got good bones. We’re going replace the glass, we’re gonna have to replace the HVAC and electrical, but those are all easy things to do.
“But as far as this building falling down anytime soon, it’s in good shape.”
Organizers compare the project to the transformation the city-owned Historic Cheyenne Depot underwent years ago. Money, of course, is a major factor in achieving their plans, but grants received by the organizations so far have made the project possible. Once renovated, they see the Arts and Aviation Center fulfilling a similar role as the once Union Pacific owned and operated building by providing a cultural hub and event space.
With modern technological advances, the majority of the space can be upgraded without sacrificing the historical integrity of the building. One major example would be the exterior paneling of the building just beneath the front peak, which, now solid, could be replaced with tinted glass that still captures the bright, mid-mod colors of the original design.
Local artist and graphic designer Bria Hammock is overseeing the graphic updates to the space — a much needed upgrade compared to the drab grey and red that covers the terminal now.
“It’s one of those projects where I am so invested, and would love to see it come to fruition,” Hammock said in a separate interview on Thursday. “Especially doing so much graphic design outside of Wyoming these days, it was really nice to be able to do something and be proud of it from a hometown perspective.
“And, man, it’s such a cool building. And I think there’s so much potential as to what it could turn into.”
