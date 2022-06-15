Jackson Hole News&Guide
JACKSON – A few hours before her house was pulled into the Yellowstone River by raging floodwaters, Katy Canetta realized she’d forgotten something: A sketchbook with a drawing of her grandmother who died at age 97 in October, just before Canetta moved from Jackson Hole to Montana to work for Yellowstone National Park.
“I don’t know why I forgot it,” she said. “I just had to go back and get it.”
So Canetta did, even though she knew it was dangerous. She approached the house, ran inside and grabbed the sketch, as well as a few of her paintings.
When Canetta woke up around 5:30 a.m. Monday, she and her husband hadn’t been in “go” mode. They weren’t expecting the house to start to tip with the bank eroding beneath it. Canetta said it had been 90 feet from the river, and out of the 100-year floodplain.
When Canetta started seeing the first few inches of soil eroding from her yard and into the Yellowstone River, she said, “it didn’t take very long to realize the house was going to go eventually.”
They woke up neighbors and grabbed what they could think of: some prized fly rods and food for their dog.
Even after running back into the house, she didn’t grab everything she wanted.
The jewelry box that she grabbed didn’t have the pearls that her grandma gave her.
“They’re somewhere in Yellowstone,” she said. “And I’m never getting those back.”
Around 7 p.m. Monday, Canetta’s apartment and others that house a handful of Yellowstone National Park employee families finally collapsed into the river, taking with it prized possessions and, in some cases, over a decade of memories.
Videos of the collapse went semi-viral.
After roughly 2 inches of rain in the northern stretch of the national park and southern Montana, a stream height gage in the Gardner River, which flows out of the park and meets the Yellowstone River just east of downtown Gardiner, hit a record high Monday, beating the previous record from 2010 (5.09 feet) by about half a foot.
On Tuesday afternoon, when Superintendent Cam Sholly spoke to roughly 100 reporters on a Zoom call, he said the damage was extensive, enough to lead officials to “clear the park of visitors completely.”
Wolf-watcher
The flooding was a blow for longtime wolf-watcher Rick McIntyre, who has watched wolves in Yellowstone – especially in the Lamar – since 1994, when he started as a wolf interpreter, explaining the proposed reintroduction to park visitors. McIntyre was shut out of the park, with other wildlife watchers, when it closed for two months as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But he wasn’t sure how to interpret the news Tuesday when the News&Guide told him.
“OK, well, that’s a pretty big deal,” he said. “I’ll have to figure out how to deal with that.”
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem experienced a relatively dry winter, and wet spring, during which it stayed cool, keeping snow in the mountains, said Eric Larson, a Livingston-based hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The rainy spring and remaining snowpack in the mountains “primed the soils” for quicker runoff, Larson said.
Then, Sholly told reporters, the park and surrounding areas received 2 to 3 inches of rain over the weekend, which melted about 5.5 inches of snow.
That caused the “major flood event,” Sholly said, pointing to flows in the Yellowstone River.
Weather, climate
Cathy Whitlock, a professor at Montana State University and the director of the school’s paleoecology lab who co-authored the 2021 Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, drew a distinction between a weather event like the weekend’s flooding and climate change.
“Climate is the long term average of weather events,” she said. “You don’t want to take a long term average and confuse it with what’s happening in the moment. There’s a lot of variability ... as a result of short-term weather systems moving through the area.”
But, Whitlock said, climate modeling shows that mean annual precipitation is going to increase across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, especially in the spring.
“That increase in spring means that more of the precipitation is going to fall as rain instead of snow,” Whitlock said. “That’s going to lead to spring flooding.”
“These kinds of events are not unexpected,” she said.
In the Montana park gateway community of Gardiner, there is usually one main road in and out: Highway 89, which goes south into Yellowstone and north to Emigrant. The road into the park was destroyed by river flows, and the road north out of town was underwater, as was land near Emigrant.
Jim Halfpenny, a resident of Gardiner more than 50 years, was getting the lay of the land over ham radio when reached Monday afternoon. The flooding, he said, was more severe than any other floods he’d seen in the area in his lifetime, including those in 1989 and 1997.
“We’ve got people stranded here in Gardiner,” Halfpenny said.
Gardiner photographer, writer and wildlife guide Deby Dixon said her town was discombobulated Monday. At the grocery store, items were flying off the shelves. The area was under a boil water order, with officials saying tap water was not safe to drink. Park and county officials said Tuesday they were still assessing damage to the Gardiner water and sewer lines, and that there were thousands of people stranded in the small town of roughly 1,000 people.
Park County, Montana, Commissioner Bill Berg told reporters Tuesday that restaurant provisions had been dwindling.
Tourists
Dixon remembered people driving around her block, looking for something to do.
“I had many families walking past my house and admiring the western tanagers,” Dixon said.
It was like the residents were suddenly on display, Dixon said.
Meanwhile, in the park, wildlife tour operators were trying to get out of there, dealing with limited service and limited information, including from park staff who were trying to keep up with the rapidly changing situation.
“Everything seemed pretty normal,” said Laura Krusheski, lead guide with Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures, who was in Yellowstone with seven guests. She thought it odd that she was seeing waterfalls in places she usually didn’t near the Lewis River, though, and started learning more about the situation throughout the day. As she tried to leave the park she was turned around near Madison Junction, and then Canyon Village before leaving via the south entrance.
There were cones in the way, but nobody stopped her on the way out.
All told, Sholly said well over 10,000 visitors were in the park before it was evacuated.
By midday Tuesday, road crews that worked through the night were able to open the roadway north of Gardiner, allowing visitors to leave and locals to come and go, Park County Commissioner Berg said. Work would continue, he said.
But he and Sholly cautioned that rivers may rise again over the weekend.
“The runoff should be over fairly soon,” Berg said during the Tuesday press conference. “And then we should have some predictability. But we’re not quite there yet.”