CHEYENNE – Hundreds of earthquakes happen in Wyoming every year. While most occur in remote areas, that isn’t always the case, and a number of earthquakes are felt by residents each year.
Even though in Wyoming the chances of an earthquake large enough to cause damage at any given moment is low, it is important for residents and visitors to be prepared.
The Wyoming State Geological Survey is encouraging residents to participate in the annual Great Wyoming ShakeOut drill on Oct. 15 and practice, “Drop, Cover and Hold On.” The ShakeOut will be held at 10:15 a.m.
Anyone can participate, including individuals, schools and businesses. To register, go online to https://www.shakeout.org/wyoming/. The WSGS is awarding various prizes to select participants. For more information about how to win prizes, contact Christina George at christina.george@wyo.gov.
To learn more about earthquakes in Wyoming, visit https://www.wsgs.wyo.gov/hazards/earthquakes.aspx.