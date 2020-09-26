CHEYENNE – Whether new to Cheyenne or already in business downtown, everybody on hand for the DDA’s cleanup project as part of the third annual Cheyenne Day of Service felt compelled to pitch in Saturday morning.
Roughly 50 residents, many with brooms and trash bags in hand, scattered across downtown Cheyenne starting around 8 a.m. for the event, which acts as an extension of the Cheyenne Day of Giving that occurred the day before.
Appelyn Miller, who had just recently moved to Cheyenne with her husband and young kids, was cleaning along Central Avenue during the event. After hearing about the Day of Service though a few news outlets, she felt compelled to beautify her new city.
“We just like volunteering for events and helping out when we can, and try to do it as a family,” Miller said.
Others in attendance, such as Anna and Julia Steele, were more familiar with the area. The sisters, both of whom have grown up in Cheyenne, decided to spend their Saturday morning tag-teaming a few blocks.
“We come downtown a lot, and we come to a lot of the local businesses,” Anna said. “It’s very important to us to give back to the community, since we’re down here a lot. It’s a place we like.”
The Day of Service, which began as a continuation of the annual Day of Giving, was supported this year by the city of Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority. Like its counterpart event, it had to be postponed from May until September due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
DDA Executive Director Amber Ash said the event organizers felt confident it could be held safely while allowing residents to make a difference.
“This is just a good opportunity to get people together in a safe manner to give back to their community, as well as clean up and do something we really needed to do downtown,” Ash said.
Ash added her hope is to work toward a goal of ongoing upkeep, and local residents have an opportunity to participate as “block captains,” who are in charge of beautification efforts in particular spots. Anyone interested in being a block captain can contact the DDA, Ash said.
Susan Allen, owner of The Hawthorne Tree, serves as the block captain for part of East 17th Street, and she was in front of her store Saturday, sweeping and blading out some pesky weeds.
“I think, comparatively, our block is pretty clean, but we could always us a little more,” Allen said. “It just gives a sense of pride in downtown.”
Others hoped the cleanup efforts can also instill some newfound perspective on downtown Cheyenne, which has a handful of buildings dating back to the late 19th century.
Kelly Douglas, who was tending to a block near West Lincolnway and Carey Avenue, said she wanted other people to appreciate the area’s history as much as she does.
“I like to think back to when it was horses and wagons and cowboys,” Douglas said. “And this was a rough town, so it would’ve been crazy out here. … But I like to think of the historic value of this area.”