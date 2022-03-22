CHEYENNE – Starting July 1, Wyoming residents will gain an advantage in underground water contested case hearings.
When the application or petition for a high-capacity well drilling permit is opposed, the law will state that the applicant or petitioner shall bear the burden of proof. Advocates in Laramie County for House Bill 136 said this is one more step toward protecting the natural resource, and it saves water conservationists thousands of dollars in the process.
“This signals to landowners that people can get together to change laws to protect their ranches and protect their water rights,” environmental attorney Reba Epler said at the ceremony where Gov. Mark Gordon signed HB 136.
Bearing the burden of proof means the applicant will hold the responsibility for providing data and research on how drilling will not harm water rights holders or other environmental interests important to the state. Epler explained many landowners and residents don’t have the significant funds available to hire hydrologists and field experts to create and study water models, and they shouldn’t have to when defending their water rights.
She was involved in a multi-year fight against a family seeking to drill eight high-capacity water wells into the High Plains Aquifer in 2019. Nearby farmers and ranchers said it would impact their quality of life, as well as risk lowering surrounding surface water and groundwater levels.
The three-day public hearing to resolve the issue and inform the Laramie County Control Area Advisory Board and the State Engineer’s Office was delayed due to the pandemic, and the final decision was made last summer. The board voted in favor of Epler’s own and other ranching families as well as neighbors to reject the Lerwick family’s irrigation well applications, because they agreed they could not determine there was enough water available in the area.
Seventeen individuals successfully defended their water rights with the argument that up to 1.5 billion gallons of water a year would be removed from their local waterways, which could cause harm. In order for the board to approve a project, there must be proof that no one will be harmed.
“We do not have the luxury to afford using groundwater in a reckless way and drying up our creeks, because ultimately what will happen is it’ll have tremendous negative climate impact,” Epler told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Although they were supported by the board in the conservation effort, she said it still cost countless hours, dollars and time. The case hearings bill signed into law may provide a form of relief in the future for those challenging drillers.
Rep. John Eklund, R-Cheyenne, was the sponsor of the bill, and he agreed it would help in future negotiations related to groundwater for generations to come. He also saw it as a benefit for the State Engineer’s Office, which he said previously needed clarification on who was responsible for finding evidence in contested hearings.
“I view the aquifers as a fairly fragile part of the ecosystem, and it’s essential that we manage it well, and we manage it proactively,” he told the WTE. “And that’s what the bill is designed to do. It isn’t just for the benefit of the water users, it’s for the benefit of the State Engineer’s Office.”