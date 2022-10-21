...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Saturday. There will
be a lull in strong winds from late this afternoon through late
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425,
426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater
than 50 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and west of
Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, speaks at an event in Cheyenne on Thursday. Hannah Black/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Residents may or may not know that unconstitutional, unenforceable covenants barring non-white residents from certain Cheyenne neighborhoods remain on the books. Following the Wyoming Legislature’s 2021 passage of a law allowing residents to amend such covenants, that no longer needs to be the case.
At a town hall event here Thursday evening, community leaders explained how these restrictive, racist covenants worked, and informed residents how they can remove them.
Kris Koski, an attorney and faculty member at the University of Wyoming, explained that although the process doesn’t remove the covenants altogether, it amends them. The strictures can no longer be enforced, but their removal may signal to prospective homebuyers or renters that they’re welcome, Koski said.
“It’s the parties saying: ‘We don’t believe in this,’” he said.
These hyper-local rules were a type of housing discrimination barring the sale of certain housing to people of color. A 1948 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shelley v. Kraemer said courts could not enforce these covenants, though private parties could abide by them.
This type of restriction often pushed non-white people into less desirable neighborhoods, which were sometimes closer to harmful industrial plants, or had fewer amenities like parks. This also prevented non-white people from building wealth through owning property.
The federal Fair Housing Act, passed in 1968, protects people from discrimination in housing-related activities.
Organizers from Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and other local groups found more than 1,300 such covenants still in place in Cheyenne. They said there are very likely more.
These restrictions date back to 1926 in Cheyenne. The most recent one was put in place in 1955.
Koski devised forms to help people get these covenants amended with greater ease. Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, said organizers are working with local realtors and others to make these forms readily available to homebuyers and homeowners.
A document amending such unlawful covenants needs to include:
The name of the covenant
The name and mailing address of the person filing the amendment documents
The name and mailing address of any owner of the property
The legal description of the property subject to the restrictive covenants
A clear reference to what provisions violate the law and what would be amended
A person would then need to get the form notarized and submit it to their county clerk. The full explanation of the process is laid out in state statute 34-1-155.
Koski explained that, in cases where restrictive covenants cover a whole subdivision, just one property owner may be able to file to effectively amend the covenant for the entire subdivision.
However, some places in Cheyenne – such as Moore Haven Heights – may have separate covenants in each property deed throughout the whole neighborhood. Koski said it’s a legal question whether the subdivision rule would work in this case, or if every property owner would need to file for an amendment.
An interactive map created by this city, Laramie County and other community partners may be able to tell residents whether they live in a place where a restrictive covenant is on the books: tinyurl.com/cheyenne-racial-covenants.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.