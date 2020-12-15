CHEYENNE – As Mayor-elect Patrick Collins and Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak continue going back-and-forth on Collins’ decision to replace Kozak, Cheyenne residents said they’re getting tired of watching city business play out on social media.
The pair has yet to sit down with one another to talk about crime statistics or the reason for Kozak not being reappointed. Still, both parties continue to send out news releases to say their pieces, with the latest releases published this weekend.
CPD has also taken to social media to release the crime data they’ve been keeping manually since 2015. The numbers that were actually reported to the Department of Criminal Investigations played a key factor in Collins’ decision, which has been a major point of contention throughout these discussions.
But between social media comments and interviews conducted by the WTE, residents seem to be sick of local leaders airing their grievances in the public eye instead of one-on-one.
Calling the situation “immature and unprofessional,” Jenna McCormick told the Tribune Eagle, “I don’t like to see our local leaders arguing over social media or using the media to prove a point instead of talking to each other.”
McCormick’s comment on CPD’s Facebook post on crime statistics received the most likes out of any, as she shared that “neither Collins or Kozak are acting professional,” instead “having a constant battle through the media.”
Brady Cone, who moved from Kearney, Neb. three years ago, told the Tribune Eagle the situation is just a continuation of what he sees as “a small town, good old boys network,” adding that Collins’ link to Cheyenne Frontier Days, combined with event leadership’s dispute last year with CPD, gave the whole thing an appearance of “dirty politics.”
“What I’ve seen since living here is that the City Council, mayor’s office, everyone seems to make everything so personal – it’s always about retribution for something that happened in the past, and I think a little more professionalism moving forward from the city government would serve the voters well,” Cone said.
Cone said he and others were “shocked” after Collins’ announcement because the mayor-elect had not expressed any displeasure with CPD leadership or a desire to change anything prior to winning the election.
“As a voter, I wish that if Mr. Collins had wanted to reform the police department, that should have been part of his campaign, and I think that just more transparency on the decisions being made and why they’re being made instead of waiting for weeks to even give any reasonings,” he said.
Hundreds of residents have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts in the comment sections. Initially, Kozak saw an outpouring of support from residents on social media, many of whom said they hoped Collins would change his mind. On the WTE’s article that broke the news about Collins’ decision on Nov. 23, close to every comment voiced shock, anger and frustration about the decision.
“That’s ridiculous. That isn’t his presidential cabinet. These are committed career professionals invested in our community,” Paul Anderson wrote.
Kim Smith Schlabs had the most liked comment, writing, “I am so disappointed in this news. I have never personally met Chief Kozak. However, I do not need to have met him to see what he has done for our community.”
But as the situation progressed – with Kozak asking the City Council for help, Collins explaining his decision and the pair going back and forth on the accuracy of the crime statistics that were used – the comments began showing more disdain for how the process was carried out, though a number of residents still vocalized their support for Kozak.
“Teenage breakups are hashed out (on) social media, not city business,” Shawnn Lively wrote under CPD’s post. “Let’s be a bit more professional about this, gentlemen.”
Most recent news releases
Each party sent out a news release this weekend, which was reflective of how the situation has played out since the news broke Nov. 23. Collins released a statement following the CPD social media post about the manually kept crime statistics, and Kozak released another statement responding to that.
Collins’ release stated: “The crime numbers on the Division of Criminal Investigation’s web site have come directly from Chief Kozak and the Cheyenne Police Department. This alone is troubling because it gives the public the appearance that he may have misrepresented Cheyenne’s crime numbers to the State of Wyoming and Nation for the past five years.
“Chief Kozak was able to modify the numbers in one day. I can’t understand why he chose to not fix them over the past five years.
“I was elected to deliver new leadership and vision for Cheyenne, and as mayor-elect I have concluded that includes new leadership and vision for our police and fire services. This new administration will not include Chief Kozak, and I wish him well. I am looking forward to working with the fine men and women of our police and fire departments, and all city staff and employees, as we work hard for all of the people of Cheyenne.”
But in Kozak’s response, he outlined the reason CPD hasn’t been keeping their records up to date with DCI – that the FBI is currently switching over from the Uniform Crime Reporting system to the new National Incident-Based Reporting System. While he said the department notified DCI that their data was incorrect, it would’ve cost about $50,000 in taxpayer funds to fix the problems with the UCR system.
In his most recent release, Kozak said: “Once again Mr. Collins has released misinformation, which I am obligated to correct. The Cheyenne Police Department has always released accurate crime numbers to the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI); it is erroneous for Mr. Collins to infer otherwise. In fact, the Cheyenne Police Department releases its crime statistic with our annual report, a year before DCI publishes them. The reports are always available on our website. ...
The Cheyenne Police Department has always tracked arrests/citations and reported the numbers in our annual reports. Clearance percentages, or any other data, is always available upon request. Mr. Collins should come to the Police Department to learn about our great employees and programs.”
Hannah Black contributed to this article.