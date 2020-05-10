CHEYENNE – Before coronavirus hit Wyoming, Cheyenne pharmacist Kelsey James planned on having a normal 29th birthday. Instead, she spent the day collecting supplies and donations for local nonprofits at a drive she organized.
James came up with the idea for a donation day when she saw the effects coronavirus was having on her patients.
She began delivering groceries to her clients who couldn’t do it themselves, but realized she wanted to give back on a larger scale.
On Saturday, James’ idea came to fruition, and the Kiwanis Community House became a drive-thru donation site for the first-ever Wyoming Way Donation Day.
“It’s just been insane, which is great because that’s what the community needs right now,” James said.
Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne residents drove through with trunks full of goods volunteers unloaded and sorted in the Kiwanis Community House for local nonprofits. Financial donations were also accepted in-person and online for those who didn’t feel comfortable leaving the house, and before Saturday, $1,800 had been raised online.
On Saturday, they received an additional $2,700, including someone who donated their entire $1,200 stimulus check.
Though James was the driving force behind the donation day, she said, “I couldn’t do this by myself.”
Volunteers needed additional time to weigh the donations after the drive, but throughout the day, Needs Inc. transported multiple vans loaded with supplies like macaroni and cheese, toilet paper and dog food.
Needs will then help distribute the supplies to nonprofits like Safehouse Services and Saint Joseph’s Food Pantry.
Because of the effects coronavirus has had on the economy and well-being of Laramie County residents, the demand for assistance from local nonprofits has skyrocketed. Taylor Albert, who volunteers for Needs, said they went from providing 15 food boxes per day to 175, which drastically impacts the need for donations.
“A lot of the agencies that provide resources to the community are tired. We’ve really had to step up our games,” Albert said.
Because James took the initiative to plan the fundraiser, Albert said it took a weight off the nonprofit’s shoulders during a time when they’re already exceptionally busy.
“They really do need these resources, but we don’t always have the energy to go chase that down,” Albert said.
With residents showing their generosity through their contributions, a number of local businesses also stepped up to lend a hand.
Northern Star Counseling and Holland and Hart law firm staff volunteered their time to haul and sort loads of donations, and Butler Dogs Food Truck and the Oompah Tacos Indian Style Tacos truck donated lunch to feed all the volunteers.
Staff from North Star Pharmacy and Infusion, where James works, spent the entire day Saturday sorting donations and supporting their co-workers. Looking at all the donations in the Kiwanis House, pharmacy owner Amy Schmidt said the event goes to show the impact one person’s idea can have.
The event also exemplified how much Cheyenne residents are willing to give, even in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I think this whole pandemic has also allowed us to realize the importance of community,” Schmidt said. “Our local businesses have really stepped up, our teachers have really stepped up, and the people here have really made a difference to take care of people within the community.”