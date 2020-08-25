CHEYENNE – If you see smoke and sirens surrounding Cheyenne Regional Airport Thursday morning, there is no need to worry. First responders will be responding in real time to a simulated civilian airliner crash to evaluate the airport’s current Airport Emergency Plan.
Agencies involved will respond as if a plane crash actually occurred, so residents can expect to see emergency vehicles rushing to the airport, as well as smoke coming from the area.
The goal of the exercise is to measure emergency response and find room for improvements, so it will be as realistic as possible. Residents need not contact emergency dispatchers related to the scene at the airport.
The drill will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up at about noon. Such emergency exercises are required every three years for airports with commercial air service.