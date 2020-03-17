CHEYENNE – Across the country, businesses have felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announcing that all restaurants and bars will close to patrons beginning this morning.
While no cases of the virus have yet been confirmed in Cheyenne, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen said, “We’re hoping for the best, but we always want to plan for much worse than that.”
On Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency in Wyoming, which will open up the opportunity for small businesses to receive Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration once approved.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Wyoming’s economy, and I will do everything in my power to support them during this time,” Gordon said during a news conference Monday.
According to Amy Lea, Wyoming district director for the SBA, those funds should become available to businesses that are struggling within the next couple of days, though the governor’s declaration must be approved before Wyoming businesses can access them.
“We are working as quickly as we can at the SBA to respond to the governor’s request,” Lea said.
“(SBA staff) are experts at scaling up the process and handling disasters,” Lea said.
Lea also noted that Wyoming has a number of entities that support local businesses, including the Wyoming Small Business Development Center that provides free, one-on-one sessions with business advisers.
Jill Kline, the development center’s state director, said they are ready to help small businesses decide the best way to respond. The advisers are familiar with helping small businesses prepare for events like natural disasters or sudden closures.
“One thing we do provide assistance in is emergency preparedness,” Kline said. So when an emergency situation occurs, “We’ll go in and help them determine what their best course of action is.”
Business owners can set up phone calls or teleconferences with the business advisers to go over alternative methods of doing business, whether that’s allowing online pickups or exploring other ways of minimizing exposure.
“We want people to be prepared. We want them to be proactive,” Steenbergen said. “But in times like this, calm decision making is extremely important.”
In a letter to staff, Sam Galeotos, owner of The Metropolitan restaurant downtown, said the current circumstances left him with no choice but to reduce staffing levels at the eatery, which opened last June. It is unclear how many employees were let go Monday, and Galeotos could not be reached for comment by press time.
Some larger businesses, like Walmart and King Soopers, have already adjusted their hours to give employees more time to stock the shelves, and others are bracing for what might happen in the future. All upcoming events at Frontier Mall have been canceled to help mitigate transmission of the virus.
For Breck Collier, owner of Red Bison Home, March is normally a slow month for business to begin with. But with the spread of coronavirus, he said the situation will “probably get a little worse before it gets better.”
“I’m probably going to see the worst of it in the second half of the month,” Collier said.
While Steenbergen said most members of the Chamber are “fairly optimistic,” some local businesses have already announced closures to help prevent the spread. Chick-fil-A has closed its dining and play area, and Jumpin Jack’s Family Fun Center has closed its open bounce sessions and canceled parties through the end of the month.
In a Facebook post, the family fun center asked patrons to continue booking online for the summer to “help us cope up with this down time.”
Owner Kishore Kodru told the Tribune Eagle last week that “money can be made, but we don’t want to be part of (the spread), especially before a vaccine or cure.”
Last week, Mayor Marian Orr said this could have a “large” impact on our local economy, and on Monday, Gov. Gordon said there will be a “prolonged period of very serious curtailment of business activity” in the state. And while the near future for business in Wyoming is uncertain, Steenbergen said this too shall pass.
“The U.S. economy and fundamentals are still strong, so we expect once this challenge passes, that our economy is going to bounce pretty fast,” Steenbergen said. “But certainly, there are some perils between now and then.”