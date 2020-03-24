CHEYENNE – The public can now access coronavirus-related information at www.cheyennecity.org/COVID-19. The webpage provides information on the virus, basic precautionary health measures, resources and updates as they become available.
Since the launch of this page March 18, several updates and additions have been made. More information on those updates is available below.
COVID-19 Hub
The webpage features interactive maps and details for school closures and testing site locations, a community impact dashboard, social media dashboard and additional resources. This site will be continuously updated with information as it becomes available. The COVID-19 hub can be found directly at https://covid19-clcgisc.hub.arcgis.com/.
A survey for local businesses is also accessible on the COVID-19 page. The city encourages businesses to complete the survey and provide information to the public regarding restrictions, closures and hours of operation during this time.
Completed surveys will be accessible on the Hub via a web-map to help Cheyenne and Laramie County citizens see what is open and support local businesses. The COVID-19 page was created by the Cheyenne and Laramie County GIS Cooperative. The Cheyenne and Laramie County GIS Cooperative will also be sending an email to all permitted restaurants with a link and information about the survey.
Resources and links
The city’s new page will be continuously updated to serve as a centralized location for resources at the local, county, state and federal levels. This page features local food resources provided by organizations, along with job opportunities and health care resources for those displaced temporarily or permanently. For all COVID-19 questions call 307-633-4000.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
An FAQ page has been created containing information from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the city of Cheyenne. This page will be updated with information as it becomes available.