CHEYENNE – With the COVID-19 pandemic, local restaurants have had to lay off workers, cut hours and pivot business operations to curbside and delivery. Some have been able to maintain their revenue, while others closed their doors until further notice.
Now, Laramie County officials, health officers and business leaders are drafting a path forward for these businesses. A three-phased plan was created to meet the specific needs of Laramie County when it comes to maintaining public health and safety relative to reopening the economy.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said officials hope to have Laramie County’s plan approved by the state by Monday.
A provision in the plan could allow Laramie County restaurants to open for some in-house dining as early as May 15.
“It’s incredibly important not only for businesses to be able to get back up and running for their own survival, but so that restaurants can continue to be the integral part of the communities they’ve operated in,” Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association Director Chris Brown said.
When the pandemic started, Ruby Juice General Manager Tyler Child said the business had to let two of its employees go due to lost business. While the shop was still open during the closures for curbside pickup and delivery, it did see a decrease in revenue.
Due to the Paycheck Protection Program, Child said the shop was recently able to hire back one of its employees and had already seen business start to pick up as the state’s modified orders took effect Friday.
“It has impacted business, but luckily we’ve been able to keep our doors open and make ends meet,” Child said.
Barbershops, hair and nail salons, child care facilities, gyms and tattoo parlors were allowed to open Friday under the new state health orders, and a number of retail businesses have recently opened their doors, as well.
Downtown retail businesses like Red Bison Home, Eclectic Elephant and Wyoming Home got back to work Friday, prepared to welcome customers with masks and new safety protocols.
“Today’s the first day for some of our initial steps down that forward path we all want to follow for many reasons,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said at a news conference Friday.
However, she cautioned against setting expectations and planning for certain dates because it’s important to see how these modified orders play out in the next couple of weeks before next steps can be planned. The state’s modified health order is set to expire May 15.
“We’re still in a pandemic, and we need to see how this disease will progress overall and in Wyoming,” Harrist said.
The new modified orders also allow restaurants to let up to five people inside at a time to pick up takeout food, but people still cannot dine in restaurants. This means most restaurants still aren’t able to achieve their full revenue potential like they were before the pandemic started.
Brown said the curbside service has varied greatly from restaurant to restaurant. While it has afforded restaurants a trickle of revenue, he said it’s certainly not enough.
“As soon as it is safe to do so, we really need to get restaurants back up and running in whatever the new normal is going to look like,” he said.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has been working closely with local officials to ensure businesses have the tools they need to reopen when the time comes. By making the guidelines for reopening clear to all businesses, Chamber CEO Dale Steenbergen said, they hope to give businesses adequate time to prepare and plan.
“We are moving into a time period when it is extremely important for businesses to start being able to do sales again,” Steenbergen said. “I believe that (state and local officials) are doing everything they can to ensure that businesses have a little notice so opening itself isn’t a financial burden.”
Restaurant owners are carefully watching the public health orders to determine their next steps for potential reopening. At Bella Fuoco, owner John Kopper said they’re just excited to get people back into the restaurant.
The pandemic hasn’t set the wood-fired pizza business back financially as much as it has other businesses. While alcohol sales declined sharply, Kopper said they were able to make up revenue in other ways, including carryout and delivery.
Kopper said that with the support from the community, they were able to keep all of their staff on payroll.
“The dining public has really been fantastic in ordering takeout and purchasing gift cards for another time and putting good reviews online,” Brown said. “I know that the restaurant community truly appreciates that support, and we sincerely look forward to welcoming back the dining community as soon as we can.”
According to Steenbergen, the success of local businesses impacts every part of life, with sales tax revenues helping fund public services such as emergency personnel. Because the majority of businesses in Laramie County are small, their impacts are even greater.
At a Friday news conference, Gov. Mark Gordon said they’d be working to ensure federal funding from the CARES Act would be funneled directly to small businesses for those reasons. Across the state of Wyoming, small businesses generate $370 million in sales tax revenue each year.
“When 90% of your businesses are small businesses, it’s a tremendous number of people impacted in our community, and every single day that they don’t have cash flow puts them at greater risk for either not being able to open again or to be a victim of bankruptcy within the next two years,” Steenbergen said.
In addition to their economic contributions, restaurants also serve as the backbone of social gatherings, according to Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr. She said restaurants bring flavor to their communities, and offer unique experiences for both residents and visitors.
“It’s about bringing folks together, and we just want to make sure that we do so in a really healthy way,” Orr said.