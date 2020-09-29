CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced changes to the state's public health orders Tuesday that will ease restrictions on restaurants in Wyoming starting Thursday.
Restaurants will no longer be required to space out seating in booths, and the number of people allowed at a table will increase from six to eight. Larger tables will also be permitted for members of the same household. This increase in the number of persons per table applies to both indoor and outdoor gatherings, with outdoor seating still encouraged.
“Even in the face of a rising number of active cases, we recognize that the restaurant industry has faced challenges throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “Nevertheless, they have really responded to ensure the safety of their customers. These are important steps that will help our restaurants recover and safely welcome more customers throughout the fall and winter.”
The updated health orders reflect Wyoming Department of Health data that shows that sit-down dining in restaurants has not significantly contributed to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. Gordon expressed his desire to take an incremental approach to ensure restaurants can adjust to the coming cold weather months, when outdoor dining may not be possible.
Procedures implemented by K-12 schools across the state, including social distancing and mask usage, have continued to be effective in preventing widespread outbreaks, according to state health officials. As a result, updated guidance issued to school districts will no longer require quarantine of close contacts if both the infected individual and those in contact with them were wearing face masks. This change in guidance is specific to schools at this time.
With COVID-19 cases rising statewide, and data showing the effectiveness of mask usage in limiting outbreaks in schools, the governor and state health officials continue to strongly recommend the use of masks in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart. The state Department of Health also continues to stress the importance of staying home when ill.
“These are the times when we need all Wyomingites to step up to help us resume the progress we made earlier this summer,” Gordon said. “This current trend is concerning, and I hope Wyoming will show her determination.”
The state is also in the process of updating its guidance to be consistent with federal regulations permitting indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. That guidance will be published later this week, according to the Governor's Office.
Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged approximately 79 new cases per day, and the percentage of COVID-19 tests with a positive result has risen to 5.1%.
As of Tuesday, Wyoming had recorded 4,948 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 873 probable cases and 50 deaths. More than 164,000 tests have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and commercial reference laboratories.
The updated health orders take effect Thursday and can be found on Wyoming's COVID-19 website, https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders.