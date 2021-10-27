CHEYENNE – Effective Wednesday, restrooms at 12 city of Cheyenne parks are closed for the winter. A tentative reopen date is April 1, weather permitting.
Shutting off the power and natural gas at these facilities is a cost-saving measure for the city. By taking these measures, the City will save more than $14,000 over the winter months, according to Sam Payne, parks manager for the city. This program has been in place since 2010.
Portable restrooms will be set out to accommodate the public at Holliday Park (by the Big Boy train), Lions Park south shelter and Cahill Park.
Facilities now closed are:
Brimmer Skate Park – Windmill Road and Pershing Boulevard
Cahill Park restroom – Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle (portable restroom available)
Holliday Park restroom – 19th Street at Alexander Avenue
Holliday Park restroom – 1307 Holliday Park (portable restroom available)
Martin Luther King Park restroom – Ames Avenue at MLK Court
Mylar Park restroom – Seminole Road at Mylar Park
North Cheyenne Community Park restroom and snack shack – Mynear Street at Ridge Road
Lions Park north shelter restroom – Kennedy Avenue at Lions Park Drive
Lions Park south shelter restroom – Carey Avenue at South Lions Park Drive (portable restroom available)
Pointe Park restroom – 1000 Gardenia Drive
Romero Park – 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Sun Valley Park restroom – 5500 E. 12th St.
All restrooms at athletic fields are closed for the season, as well.
For more information about the closing of these restrooms, contact the Parks Division at 307-637-6433.