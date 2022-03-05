CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will hold two work sessions to hear presentations from applicants seeking the city’s additional retail liquor license.

The work sessions will take place Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the Laramie County School District 1 Board Room, 2811 House Ave.

Based on the 2020 revised population census, and pursuant to the provisions of Wyo. Stat. 12-4-101, the city of Cheyenne has received authorization from the state of Wyoming Liquor Division to issue one additional retail liquor license.

In total, 11 presentations will be heard over the two work sessions. Each presentation will be allotted a maximum of 15 minutes. The presentation schedule, determined by alphabetical order, is as follows:

March 22

  • Ace’s Range LLC
  • Big D Oil #56
  • Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub
  • Get Bent, LLC
  • Ike’s Bar & Grill
  • The Old Cheyenne Elevator

March 29

  • Natural Grocers
  • Peaches’ Package Liquor & Bar LLC
  • Town & Country Supermarket Liquors-North
  • Westby Edge LLC
  • Wyoming Downs OTB 14

Following LCSD1 policy, a face covering is highly recommended but not required for those who attend meetings in-person.

Information and links for remote public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page. No public comment will be taken during the work sessions, and no other business will be conducted.

