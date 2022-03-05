CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will hold two work sessions to hear presentations from applicants seeking the city’s additional retail liquor license.
The work sessions will take place Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held at the Laramie County School District 1 Board Room, 2811 House Ave.
Based on the 2020 revised population census, and pursuant to the provisions of Wyo. Stat. 12-4-101, the city of Cheyenne has received authorization from the state of Wyoming Liquor Division to issue one additional retail liquor license.
In total, 11 presentations will be heard over the two work sessions. Each presentation will be allotted a maximum of 15 minutes. The presentation schedule, determined by alphabetical order, is as follows:
March 22
Ace’s Range LLC
Big D Oil #56
Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub
Get Bent, LLC
Ike’s Bar & Grill
The Old Cheyenne Elevator
March 29
Natural Grocers
Peaches’ Package Liquor & Bar LLC
Town & Country Supermarket Liquors-North
Westby Edge LLC
Wyoming Downs OTB 14
Following LCSD1 policy, a face covering is highly recommended but not required for those who attend meetings in-person.
Information and links for remote public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page. No public comment will be taken during the work sessions, and no other business will be conducted.