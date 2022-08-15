CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Interim Committee is accepting proposals for K-12 education revenue to consider at its next meeting Sept. 14-15.
Those interested in submitting a proposal are asked to provide a summary through the Public Comment System at https://wyoleg.gov/postcomments/AddComments.aspx?CommID=J03.
It is asked that stakeholders include the resources involved in the implementation of the proposal, as well as resources for the committee to review prior to consideration.
All proposals must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.