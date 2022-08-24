CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road greenway connector.

The event will take place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens’ lot.

