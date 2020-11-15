CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Christensen Road and railroad overpass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The event will take place on the south side of the new overpass structure north of Commerce Circle. The city encourages the public to watch the ceremony via a livestream on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page.
The recently completed sixth-penny sales tax connector project is located on the east edge of the Cheyenne urban area.
The new transportation corridor accommodates motor vehicles, freight, transit, bikes and pedestrians. It begins at the intersection of Commerce Circle in the center of the Cheyenne LEADS Business Parkway and heads generally northm crossing the Union Pacific Railroad, intersecting East Pershing Boulevard, then continuing north to an intersection with U.S. Highway 30. The total length of the project is 1.25 miles.
This overpass bridge connection increases the total UPRR corridor crossings to seven within the Cheyenne area. This road and bridge connection provides improved access and response time for emergency services to the I-80 Campstool Interchange, Cheyenne LEADS Business Parkway, Campstool Business Park, and other surrounding privately owned properties and businesses that include more than 4,700 employees.