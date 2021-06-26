CHEYENNE – The city will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new East Cheyenne Community Open Space at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The 105-acre open space is located at the southwest corner of East Pershing Boulevard and Whitney Road.
The event will take place in the new parking lot located along East Pershing Boulevard, approximately 1,200 feet to the west of the intersection.
For those unable to attend, a livestream will be provided on the city of Cheyenne Facebook page. For video of the East Cheyenne Community Open Space, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl38xz47hNA.
The recently completed parking lot allows people to park, walk into the site and enjoy the natural area. The new open space will be open from sunrise to sunset.
Pets must be kept on leash, and pet waste must be picked up and disposed of.
Visitors are also asked to pick up trash and make sure pets do not harass the wildlife or nearby livestock. No fires or overnight camping is allowed. The portion to the south, containing a large pond, will remain closed until July 16 to protect nesting birds.
East Cheyenne Community Open Space was purchased in early 2020 with voter-approved sixth-penny sales tax funding.