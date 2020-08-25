CHEYENNE – At 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Mayor Marian Orr and the city of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center, 300 W. 17th St.
Masks are mandatory for the event, and no food or drink will be allowed inside. Public parking is available at the nearby Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility.
On Aug. 6, a public open house was held for the recently completed building, and on Monday, Aug. 31, Municipal Court services transition into the Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center under their standard business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first floor of the building covers 13,500 square feet, with approximately 500 square feet of finished space on the second floor. The building consists of two courtrooms and office space. The facility was funded through the sixth-penny sales tax and is a fiscal year 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan project.
Municipal Court administers the operation of the judicial branch of the city government according to the ordinances adopted by the City Council. Cases adjudicated in Municipal Court include misdemeanor complaints covered under city code, and those state statutes that are incorporated into the city code, occurring within the jurisdictional limits of the city of Cheyenne. These cases originate from the Cheyenne Police Department, Parking Control, Animal Control and the City Attorney’s office.