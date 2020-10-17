CHEYENNE – At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, the city of Cheyenne will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated tennis courts at Jaycee Park at Dillon Avenue and Foyer Avenue.
The ribbon cutting was announced in a release that stated the project includes a new court surface consisting of two inches of hot-mix asphalt, one coat of RSS acrylic resurface and two coats of RSS Acrylic Color System. The renovation also features new court markings, nets, posts and a chain-link fence.
Following the ceremony, the Cheyenne Tennis Association will conduct tennis drills and a preview of its Senior Tennis Series. There will also be free instruction by professional tennis coaches to individuals 50 and older. For more information, visit www.cheyennetennis.com.
The renovations were made possible by a recreation mill levy grant awarded to the city last summer, which totaled $112,500. The project was managed by the city of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department.