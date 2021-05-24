CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has announced two ribbon cutting ceremonies for new playground equipment at Pioneer Park, 1331 Talbot Court, and South Lions Park, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
The Pioneer Park playground ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m. The new equipment was made possible through a Community Development Block Grant.
The ribbon cutting for the South Lions Park playground is set for Wednesday, June 2, at 3 p.m., and was funded by a Land and Water Conservation Fund match grant.
In total, Cheyenne offers 32 playgrounds throughout the community.