CHEYENNE – Richard Johnson considers himself a “full steam ahead” kind of guy.
In his first year on the Cheyenne City Council in 2015, Johnson attended 589 community events to get to know residents and hear about the issues or ideas they had. As an “active, engaged” councilman, Johnson also ended up taking more than 1,300 selfies with local residents “to show what Cheyenne actually looks like.”
He decided not to run for reelection to the council in 2018 for personal reasons, but this year, he’ll be running for a Ward 3 seat on the council once again.
“I’m not a suit, and so people could come up to me at events, and they just felt comfortable talking to me,” Johnson said. “People said they missed my voice, so I’m back.”
During his term on the council, where he served from 2015-19, Johnson said almost every resolution or ordinance he brought forward was community driven, noting that the ideas didn’t only come from his constituents in Ward 3.
He said he was willing to listen to input from any resident and work with anyone to help their ideas succeed. Johnson never sought out a leadership role on the council, looking at his role as more of an avenue to implement changes residents wanted to see.
“I listen to my community, and they’re the ones that really lead me on what they want done,” Johnson said.
While an ordinance allowing backyard chickens had failed multiple times in the past, Johnson put all the pieces together to get the ordinance approved in 2016. He still hears from residents who have utilized the new rules, including a 4-H member who is raising chickens for her project this summer.
Though Johnson touched a number of ordinances and resolutions during his term, his proudest accomplishment was making Cheyenne a Purple Heart city to honor members of the armed forces who are wounded or killed in action.
He got the idea at an event at the VA, where one of his friends was being honored for receiving the Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan. The friend’s mother suggested the city should do something to honor these veterans, and Johnson worked to make Cheyenne the first Purple Heart city in the state.
“After I got it passed through the city, it showed (the Purple Heart recipients and supporters) how easy it was to be done. So they got together with the state legislators, and in that next legislative session, they made Wyoming a Purple Heart state,” Johnson said. “The people with the military order said it was because I gave them the drive and showed them how to do it that they were able to approach the legislators.”
Johnson has also showed a focus on the arts through the years, creating a memorandum of understanding that made Arts Cheyenne responsible for carrying out and allocating funding for public art projects. He’s continued working with the group over the years, even releasing a CD set featuring 45 Cheyenne artists to raise money for the Cheyenne Youth Symphony.
Through his volunteer work, Johnson said the community started to see him as more than just a “metalhead skater.”
And while Johnson said there are a number of improvements that could be made in the city, like with the roads and potholes, he said the struggle now will be finding the funding to complete projects.
“For every issue anybody can name, there’s only one issue, and that’s revenue,” Johnson said.
Johnson is running against Michelle Aldrich, Rocky Case (incumbent), Shawn “Art” Funk and Mike Luna (incumbent) in this year’s election. The three top vote-getters will advance to the general election.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. Absentee and early voting began July 2.