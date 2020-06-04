CHEYENNE – COVID-19 has left the city of Cheyenne with “a lot to make up for,” according to Rick Coppinger, a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative and believer in small government.
After throwing his hat into a crowded mayoral race in 2016, Coppinger still feels like he has more to offer the city of Cheyenne. He announced last month that he would run for mayor once again in 2020.
“I just love Cheyenne, and I think I have a different perspective on how things should be led,” Coppinger said. “I believe that the city needs a manager, as well as the mayor, and I wanted to put my hand into it and see what we can pull up.”
Having extensively worked in managerial positions, Coppinger said he knows how to lead in a constructive, collaborative manner.
If elected, he said one of his top priorities would be to rebuild relationships with the residents of Cheyenne, the governor, the City Council and the county commissioners, so they can get “bigger, better and stronger” together.
Through the years, Coppinger has been an active member of the community, being involved Cheyenne Hills Church and having participated and mentored in the Challenge Rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“I’ve been building allegiances and alliances for probably the last 35 years. That’s what’s gotten me to where I’m at – the ability to work with people to come to an agreement, whether it’s to agree to disagree or to come up with a solution that works with everybody in mind,” Coppinger said.
As mayor, Coppinger said he’d ensure that these conversations about solutions wouldn’t be limited to local government leaders or city department directors. Rather, Coppinger wants residents to feel comfortable reaching out to him and contributing to such important conversations.
“I want to be out in the public. I don’t want to sit in an office. I want to go from department to department, and I want to go visit with people and go have coffee with them,” Coppinger said. “There are a lot of people out there with a lot of ideas, and I’m willing to listen to absolutely everybody about what they think the solution is to the problem that they’re speaking to.”
And as he vies for Cheyenne’s highest office, Coppinger has his own list of problems he’d like to see addressed, if elected. Like the other two candidates in the race, his major focus for the time being is getting the city through its current financial situation, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coppinger is keeping a keen eye on the city’s sales tax revenue, which is expected to drop about 25%. With the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the effect sales tax collection will have on future sixth-penny projects, Coppinger said everyone will need to come together to find creative solutions.
Coppinger said the question will be, “What are we going to be able to do, and how are we going to be able to do it?”
Even with the city’s financials, Coppinger said potholes and infrastructure remain a high priority for his campaign. Having worked with asphalt from a contracting standpoint, he said he’d like to make some changes in how potholes are repaired so that they last longer.
Along with emphasizing infrastructure, Coppinger said he’s a big supporter of private sector business, and that he realizes the importance of making Cheyenne more attractive to developers. When private businesses bring paying jobs, Coppinger said, the city wins on all fronts.
“I’m very conservative, and that has a tendency to grate on a few people, but I’m not blind, and I know what it takes,” Coppinger said.
The official filing period for mayoral candidates ended on May 29. Coppinger will be running against Patrick Collins and incumbent Mayor Marian Orr for the city’s top elected position.