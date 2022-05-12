...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills,
Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced
visibilities could be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Dr. Mark Rinne, Cheyenne City Council Ward 2 representative
CHEYENNE – Dr. Mark Rinne has announced that he is running for re-election to the Cheyenne City Council in Ward 2.
During the time that he has served on the Council, the local dentist has been a strong advocate for quality-of-life issues, he said in a news release.
"I understand that we need to be fiscally responsible and that we need to maintain and upgrade our infrastructure," Rinne said. "However, Cheyenne is going to grow, and I want to see us have quality growth. If we are going to continue to attract new business to Cheyenne and bring in quality jobs, then we need to have a community that people want to move to, because Cheyenne is viewed as a desirable place to live.
"We need to be strong partners with LEADS by continuing to improve our roads, expand and improve our park and greenway system and our recreation opportunities," he continued. "It is important that we continue our efforts in making Cheyenne more attractive through landscaping and beautification projects. And, of course, we need to continue our efforts to have an attractive and thriving downtown. If we can continue to make progress in these areas, we will see more businesses locating to Cheyenne. This will, in turn, provide more employment opportunities, as well as more choices for dining and entertainment."
Some of the projects that Rinne has supported in the past are downtown development, the development of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, the development of North Cheyenne Community Park, the West Edge and opening the Big Hole to the public.
Rinne has served the city as past member and president of the DDA; city representative to the Airport Board; city representative to the Joint Sixth Penny Committee; Public Service Committee chairman and City Council president. He is currently the city's representative to Friends of the Botanic Gardens, Cheyenne/Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board and council representative for the Employee Benefits Committee. He also is a board member for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
Rinne is a private pilot and teaches fencing and dental hygiene at Laramie County Community College. He is married to Rose Ann Million Rinne.