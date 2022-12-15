...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
Central Laramie County including Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Cheyenne. This includes the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM MST today until 5 PM MST Friday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Road closure on Windmill as CFR responds to Compost Facility fire
CHEYENNE – Wednesday night at 10:40, Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Windmill Road for a report of a fire at the city-owned and operated Compost Facility.
When crews arrived on scene at 10:46 p.m., they found a large pile of organic compost material on fire. Winds were sustained at 25 mph, with gusts at 45 mph. Consequently, this hampered immediate efforts to control the fire.
Heavy equipment was utilized to pull the compost pile apart, while firefighters sprayed down the burning material. Laramie County Fire Authority provided resources for potential grass and spot fires, as a result of embers being blown to the east across Windmill Road.
The scene was initially cleared at 2:28 a.m. Thursday, but reports indicated the compost pile had flared up again later in the morning. CFR was dispatched back to the facility, where they worked to separate piles and tried to control the scene.
Due to the presence of heavy smoke, Windmill Road from Pershing Boulevard to Dell Range Boulevard was closed for a time.