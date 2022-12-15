CHEYENNE – Wednesday night at 10:40, Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Windmill Road for a report of a fire at the city-owned and operated Compost Facility.

When crews arrived on scene at 10:46 p.m., they found a large pile of organic compost material on fire. Winds were sustained at 25 mph, with gusts at 45 mph. Consequently, this hampered immediate efforts to control the fire.


