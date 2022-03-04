...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Road detour for LCCC underpass construction to begin Tuesday
CHEYENNE – Beginning Tuesday, Reiman Corp. will implement a shoofly operational bypass for traffic on East College Drive in the area of the Laramie County Community College underpass currently under construction.
Speeds will be reduced, and a temporary road surface will be installed. The temporary surface will take traffic off the paved road near the underpass construction site. The bypass will be in place until further notice.
A shoofly operational bypass directs traffic off a paved roadway and onto a temporary gravel path, removing traffic flow away from a construction zone. The old railroad term means “to work around,” as in working around the main line of a railroad track, or, in this instance, the main roadway. The detour will allow for continued traffic flow along East College Drive while also allowing crews to insert additional 10-foot by 20-foot boxed concrete culverts that, when connected, make up the entirety of the underpass.
When completed, the underpass will provide a safe, grade-separated crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians under East College Drive, and will connect significant portions of existing Greenway to the north of College Drive to new Greenway located in the Sweetgrass development to the south.